Turkey expects to help rebuild destroyed Beirut’s port: trade official

A Turkish trade official said on Wednesday that Turkey recently conveyed to Lebanese authorities its intention to help reconstruct Beirut’s port which was destroyed by huge explosions last August, Elnashra news website reported.

“Turkey has an experienced construction sector that operates globally and can be a good candidate for the port construction,” said Abdulkadir Akkus, head of the foreign economic relations at the Turkish-Lebanese Business Council.

Turkey aims to rebuild the port with a build-operate-transfer method, he noted.

The Lebanese authorities, which have been negotiating the port’s reconstruction with other countries, have told Turkey about their plan to study the proposal, according to Akkus.

Two explosions ripped through Beirut’s port on Aug. 4, 2020, killing more than 200, wounding thousands of others, and destroying the country’s biggest export facility.

According to estimates, Beirut port’s reconstruction may cost as high as 15 billion U.S. dollars.