Cyprus: Press Statement on behalf of the Technical Committee on Health

The Technical Committee on Health consider that in view of the epidemiological situation on the island, it is justified to invoke the emergency mechanism and move to level 3 (dark red) as of Monday 12th July at 10am.

The relevant rules for level 3 (dark red) will be as follows:

Level 3 (dark red):

Non-vaccinated persons may cross with a 72hrs negative rapid test or PCR test (including unvaccinated workers and persons with health problems)

Fully vaccinated person with EMA approved vaccines as well as the Sinovac, Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines, may cross with a 7-day negative rapid test or PCR test, as of 14 days after their final shot (1st shot if Johnson& Johnson).