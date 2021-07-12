2021 World Rowing Championships canceled due to pandemic

The 2021 World Rowing Championships has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, World Rowing’s executive committee announced on Sunday.

The competition was originally scheduled to be held from October 17 to 24 in Dianshan Lake, Qingpu District in Shanghai.

An announcement by World Rowing explained that due to the pandemic and related mitigation measures, the Shanghai organising committee (OC) believes that it is not feasible to stage the event.

World Rowing expressed gratitude for the hard work of the Shanghai OC and the Chinese Rowing Association and the investment in rowing made by the government of Shanghai, adding that it “looks forward to the time when international rowing can come back to China.”