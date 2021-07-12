High temperatures continue in U.S. Northern California inland areas

An excessive heat warning for much of the U.S. San Francisco Bay Area remains in effect on Sunday as scorching temperatures continue to affect parts of the region.

While San Francisco and coastal cities had mild temperatures, some inland cities of the Bay Area and northern California suffered the brunt of the hot conditions this weekend.

Sacramento, the capital of California, is forecast to reach 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Merced in Central California will have a high of 111 degrees Fahrenheit (43.9 degrees Celsius), according to the forecast by the National Weather Service on Sunday morning.

“The heat is going to be a lot more restricted to areas that are going to be fairly far from the coast,” Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, was quoted as saying in a report by San Francisco Chronicle.

A cooling trend will begin Monday and last into the middle of the week, the meteorologists said.