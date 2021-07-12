Israel’s active COVID-19 cases drop to below 4,000

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel decreased by 80 to 3,984, the state’s Ministry of Health said Sunday.

This is the first daily decrease in active COVID-19 cases in Israel since June 22, when there were 477 active cases.

The ministry also reported 316 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s total infections to 846,083.

The death toll from the virus rose by three to 6,438, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 43 to 47.

The total recoveries rose to 835,661 after 393 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has reached nearly 5.73 million, or 61.4 percent of its total population.