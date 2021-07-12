Libya imposes new precautionary measures against COVID-19 amid alarming increase

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah on Sunday imposed new precautionary measures against COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement by the prime minister’s office.

The new measures include closing coffee shops and restaurants, banning weddings and funerals and stopping public transportation for two weeks.

All public and private agencies are instructed to abide by the precautionary measures against the virus.

On Thursday, Libya closed the border with Tunisia over fear of the spread of the COVID-19 variant of Delta.

Over the past few days, Libya has recorded alarming numbers of coronavirus infections, according to the National Center for Disease Control.

Libya on Sunday recorded 2,854 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, raising the total number in the North African country to 204,090, including 180,860 recoveries and 3,240 deaths.