Pro-European party wins Moldova parliamentary election

The pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), supporting President Maia Sandu, won 52.8 percent of the vote in Moldova’s snap parliamentary elections on Sunday, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Monday after the final count of votes in the country and abroad.

The pro-European PAS was followed by the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists (EBCS) with 27.17 percent and the Eurosceptic Sor Party with 5.74 percent.

Accordingly, these three parties will enter the country’s next Parliament. The other contenders — one electoral bloc, 18 parties and one independent candidate — failed to reach the thresholds of seven percent, five percent and two percent of the vote, respectively.

Turnout on Sunday was 48.41 percent or 1.447 million people, the lowest ever recorded in Moldova.

Over 212,000 Moldovans voted abroad, where the PAS won 86.23 percent and the EBCS 2.47 percent.

The official preliminary results indicated that the PAS, founded and led by President Sandu until her victory in the presidential elections late last year, would hold the majority in the 101-seat unicameral Parliament and would be able to form a government on its own.

“We consider the result a natural manifestation of democracy,” Igor Dodon, leader of the Party of Socialists, which is part of the EBCS together with the non-parliamentary Party of Communists, told a press conference on Monday.

“I congratulate the PAS party and President Maia Sandu on the victory. They now have all the power — the president, Parliament, government, the Constitutional Court,” he said, calling on the winning party to “form a government and start working.”

The Parliament of Moldova is elected for a four-year term under normal circumstances. The previous Parliament was elected in 2019 but was dissolved by President Sandu on April 28 after two failed attempts to form a government.