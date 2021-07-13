Turkey administers over 58.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Turkey has so far administered more than 58.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the data released on Monday by the Health Ministry.

More than 17 million citizens have got two doses of vaccine, while over 2.8 million have taken their third shots in the country of 83 million, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, authorities warned the daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the provinces with low vaccination rate.

“It is getting harder to keep the decreasing trend of the number of cases in the provinces in red category,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter, referring to the provinces where the vaccination rate is under 55 percent.

Tevfik Ozlu, a member of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Committee, warned a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic would be inevitable if the herd immunity is not achieved as soon as possible.

Turkey has started to inoculate healthcare workers and people aged 50 and above with the third COVID-19 doses as part of the ongoing nationwide vaccination campaign.