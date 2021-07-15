At least 42 killed in flash floods in Germany, many missing

Flash floods from heavy rainfall in western and southern Germany have left many missing. Casualties in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia alone have risen to at least 42, police and local authorities said on Thursday.

Several cities and small towns in Germany were hit by floods that blocked roads and highways, cut off electricity and even swept away entire houses. Many local police stations issued the highest warning and urged people to stay home.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said via Twitter that she was “shocked by the catastrophe,” adding that her sympathies would go out to the families of the dead and missing, while her “deepest gratitude goes to the many tireless helpers and emergency workers.”

The Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler area as well as Euskirchen, south of Cologne, were hit particularly hard, with 18 and 15 reported deaths respectively, according to local police.

Two districts have been evacuated due to the danger of a dam burst at the Steinbach Dam in North Rhine-Westphalia. “This is a precautionary measure, as it is not certain whether the dam of the Steinbachtalsperre can be held,” said the local fire department.

There were “many others who are still in danger,” said Malu Dreyer, minister president of Rhineland-Palatinate, adding that the actual extent of the damages could not yet be estimated.

Other than human casualties, the severe weather conditions caused “major power blackouts” in the Eifel, a hilly region at the border of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland Palatinate, a spokesperson of electricity provider Westnetz said in a statement.

In the last two days, some areas recorded up to 200 litres of precipitation per square meter. The flash floods were caused because neither rivers nor saturated soil were able to absorb the unusually high amount of rainfall.