The Armed Forces of Malta said on Wednesday it had rescued 84 migrants, including three who were found dead, drifting in a wooden boat at sea.

The army said in a brief statement that the distressed boat was found in Malta’s Search and Rescue (SAR) zone.

It said the rescued migrants included five women and three children. The dead migrants, all males, were brought to shore.

The statement did not specify whether the other migrants were brought to shore in Malta too.