Torrential rain in Belgium leads to severe flooding

Torrential rain has caused severe disruptions in Belgium on Thursday, with entire streets and villages inundated by heavy flooding.

The downpour has turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and flooding entire villages.

“Our country is currently hit by extreme rainfall. We sympathise deeply with all affected families and local authorities,” said Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Twitter.

A flood rescue team and a helicopter have been dispatched to assist with local rescue efforts, mostly in flooded areas around the city of Liege.

The European Union Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated to tackle the heavy floods, following a request for assistance from Belgium on Wednesday.

Four bodies were found in the municipality of Verviers in the province of Liege in Wallonia, according to Belgian news website 7sur7.

There are growing concerns that the Meuse River, which originates in France and flows through Belgium and the Netherlands before draining into the North Sea, may completely flood over the course of Thursday, causing more damage to towns nearby.

Public transport in Brussels is also heavily disrupted.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, non-stop heavy rains have hit hard the eastern half of the country, according to the Belgian weather forecast. The rains will continue to fall in the east and central part of the country, causing more rivers to overflow.