Israel reports 567 new COVID-19 cases

Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 567 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the tally in the country to 851,508.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel increased to 6,598, the highest since April 3.

The death toll from the virus in Israel rose by two to 6,448, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 58 to 61, said the ministry.

The total recoveries from the disease climbed to 838,462 after 530 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel stands at over 5.74 million, or 61.5 percent of its total population.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that “verified coronavirus patients who knowingly violate quarantine” will be criminally indicted and “dealt with to the fullest extent of the law”.

Bennett made the instructions during a cabinet meeting, according to a statement released by the prime minister’s office