Turkey reports 7,680 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Sunday registered 7,680 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,529,719.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 66 to 50,554, while 5,835 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 233,946 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 38.94 million people in Turkey have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 20.71 million have taken their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 63.29 million doses, including the third booster jabs.