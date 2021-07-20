Saudi says Hajj season free from COVID-19 so far

Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that the Hajj season is so far free from COVID-19 and other contagious diseases, Al Ekhbariay TV reported.

The Health Ministry Spokesman Mohammed Al-Abdulaali told a press conference that the health condition of pilgrims is reassuring and there is no Hajj-related COVID-19 case in the kingdom.

Health sectors are standing by to implement the precautionary plans and manage the crowds, he added.

Meanwhile, Security Spokesman of the Interior Ministry Talal Al-Shalhoub said security forces work to ensure pilgrims follow social distancing at all sites.

The police are also guarding the ritual sites to prevent the entry of unregistered individuals, Al-Shalhoub added.

Spokesman of the Hajj and Umrah Ministry Hisham Saeed told the press conference about the success of transporting pilgrims from Mina to Arafat areas.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of domestic pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season is limited to 60,000.