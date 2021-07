Israel’s and Greece’s foreign ministers met in Israel on Wednesday and discussed regional issues as well as cooperation in the energy sector and relations.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said he and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias also discussed the recent steps taken by Turkey in Varosha and “expressed deep concerns regarding those steps.”

Dendias’ brief trip marked the first visit of a European foreign minister to Israel since the formation of Israel’s new government in June.