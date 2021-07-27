Australian state set to end COVID-19 lockdown as outbreak suppressed

The COVID-19 lockdown in the Australian state of South Australia is set to end Wednesday after the state suppressed an outbreak with 19 cases linked to the current cluster.

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall announced that the statewide lockdown would end on Wednesday unless there was a significant rise in community cases of coronavirus.

It comes one week after strict restrictions were introduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after new cases were found in the community.

Marshall praised state residents for abiding by lockdown rules but warned that restrictions would be eased gradually as the state takes it “one day at a time.”

“We won’t be going back to directly where we were with the lowest level restrictions in the country,” he said on Monday.

As of Wednesday schools and universities will return to face-to-face learning in South Australia. Offices, restaurants, cafes, bars, and gyms will be allowed to re-open but must adhere to strict density limits.

Masks will remain mandatory in high-risk settings including personal service industries such as hairdressers, on public transport and in health care services.

Marshall said he wanted to see a “very high level” of ongoing use of masks, adding that “it really is one of our best protections.”

Recently, more than half of the Australia’s 25 million people were under lockdown in the states of South Australia, Victoria and the Greater Sydney and some areas in New South Wales (NSW) to prevent the spread of the Delta strain of COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, there had been 33,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of locally acquired cases in the previous 24 hours was 157, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

On Tuesday morning, New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported 172 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19.