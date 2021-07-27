Israel reports 2,215 new COVID-19 cases

Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 2,215 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 862,559.

The death toll from the virus in Israel rose by one to 6,461, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 101 to 121.

The total recoveries in Israel climbed to 843,855 after 948 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases rose to 12,243, the highest since March 24.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel stands at nearly 5.77 million, or 61.9 percent of its total population.