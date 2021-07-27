Malta rescues 46 migrants

The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) on Monday rescued a group of 46 migrants who were in distress in its search and rescue region, a spokesman for the police has confirmed.

He told Xinhua that the group had been rescued by the AFM maritime squadron in an operation that began on Sunday, when the distress call was received. The migrants arrived on safe land on Monday.

According to NGO Alarm Phone, which receives distress calls from people making the Mediterranean crossing, some of the migrants were nursing “severe” gunshot wounds. However, the police spokesman could not immediately confirm this.

The group included at least one minor.

This is the second boatload of migrants brought to Malta following the rescue on July 14 of a group of 81 migrants, including women and children. On that occasion, the rescuers also found that three migrants on the wooden boat had already passed away by the time of the rescue.