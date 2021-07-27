Syria works to facilitate refugees’ return: Assad

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Monday that his government is working continuously for the return of Syrian refugees, according to the state news agency SANA.

The Syrian leader made the remarks during his meeting with visiting Alexander Lavrentiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Syria.

Assad said the Syrian government is working to facilitate the return of refugees through rehabilitating the infrastructure, restoring security and stability to the regions which were liberated, and speeding up the reconciliation processes in formerly rebel-held areas.

Lavrentiev, who is visiting Damascus at a time that Syria and Russia are holding a three-day conference for the return of Syrian refugees, expressed confidence that the Syrian and Russian sides will work to establish appropriate conditions and ground for the return of refugees.

He referred to his country’s continued cooperation with Syria to overcome difficulties and obstacles that may hinder such a process.

During the conference starting earlier on Monday, according to the SANA report, Syrian Minister of Information Imad Sarah said that while the return of refugees is a priority for the Syrian government, the Western sanctions are hindering the process.