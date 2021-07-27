Turkey reports 16,809 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Monday registered 16,809 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,618,417, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 63 to 50,997, while 5,585 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 224,198 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 39.72 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 23.71 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 67.46 million doses including third booster jabs.