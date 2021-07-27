Turkey’s catering sector calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for customers

Representatives of Turkey’s catering sector on Monday called on the government to only allow customers receiving two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to enter restaurants and cafes.

Kaya Demirer, chairman of the Turkish Restaurant and Entertainment Association, said in a written statement that the restriction should also cover such places as nightclubs, gyms, cinemas, and concert and wedding halls so as to combat the surge of the pandemic.

“Vaccination is a social responsibility, not a choice. We believe that individual freedoms can only be protected through social gains,” Demirer said.

He noted that the strict quarantine measures have brought a standstill in the industry and some facilities have remained close for a long time, and hence vaccination is essential for the operation of the businesses.

The chairman suggested the government pass a law that would permit unpaid leave of the sector’s workers who did not receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new regulation should be announced at the beginning of August so that people would be able to complete vaccination by Sept. 1, he said.

Nurettin Yiyit, chief physician of a pandemic hospital in Turkey’s biggest city Istanbul, said the autumn months would be difficult for the country as the daily infections are climbing rapidly.

The daily COVID-19 cases across Turkey have exceeded 14,000 on Sunday for the first time since mid-May.

So far, over 66.7 million citizens have taken at least one vaccine dose as part of the ongoing vaccination campaign, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, more than 23 million have received their second shots and about 4 million their third booster jabs.