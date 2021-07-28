European Commission, Portugal sign economic recovery financing agreement

Portugal has signed agreements with the European Commission on financing and loans from the post-pandemic European economic recovery funds.

Portugal’s Minister of Planning Nelson de Souza said at the contract signing ceremony here that his country expects the Commission to transfer the first pre-financing totaling 2.1 billion euros (2.48 billion U.S. dollars) “in the coming days.”

“We always aspire to be at the forefront of this very important process of recovery after the onset of the pandemic crisis,” stressed the minister.

Also present at the signing ceremony, the Portuguese Minister of State for Finance, Joao Leao, stated that this agreement is “a very important milestone for the future of the country,” and that now the government will “commit itself to the execution of the plan.”

According to him, Portugal “has pledged to act” and is doing so “tirelessly, with its eyes set on the country’s recovery and future to create a project that goes far beyond an immediate response to the crisis.”

On July 13, the Commission approved Portugal’s 16.6-billion-euro Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR) for the 2021-2026 period. Of this sum, 13.9 billion euros are non-repayable grants and 2.7 billion euros are loans on facilitated terms. (1 euro = 1.18 U.S. dollar)