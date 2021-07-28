Boeing releases first sustainability report

Boeing has released its first sustainability report, sharing its vision for the future of sustainable aerospace, establishes broad sustainability goals and highlighting environmental, social and governance (ESG) progress in alignment with global sustainability standards.

“In September 2020, amidst a global pandemic, Boeing formed a Sustainability organization dedicated to advancing our ESG efforts across the enterprise. As we continue on this journey, we are pleased to publish our first comprehensive report, focused on stakeholder responsiveness and data transparency,” said Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond.

“We know there’s still work to do and are committed to communicating our progress and holding ourselves accountable to ensure the aerospace industry is safe and sustainable for generations to come,” he added.

Boeing’s sustainability efforts are organized around four key pillars: people, products and services, operations and communities, the report said.

These four pillars were highlighted in 2020 by committing to deliver commercial airplanes capable of flying on 100 percent sustainable fuels by 2030, Boeing said.

The company has also set 2030 environmental performance goals to reduce emissions, waste, water use and energy consumption, with aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions at work sites, while reducing energy consumption by 12 percent, water use by 23 percent, solid waste by 44 percent and hazardous waste by 34 percent.