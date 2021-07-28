Egyptian president, Jordanian FM discuss regional issues, cooperation

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman al-Safadi discussed regional issues and cooperation.

During a meeting in Cairo, Sisi and Safadi talked about the latest developments in Lebanon, Syria and Libya, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

They also discussed the peace process in the Middle East and coordination efforts between Egypt and Jordan in this regard, according to the statement.

The two sides stressed the need to intensify efforts at the international level with the aim of resuming negotiations to settle the Palestinian crisis in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

Meanwhile, the meeting reviewed the overall bilateral ties, with emphasis on the importance of strengthening economic relations and increasing trade exchange.

They praised the tripartite cooperation between Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, emphasizing the need to build on the outcomes of the summit in Baghdad in June.

Sisi and Safadi also vowed to take concrete measures to boost joint coordination and cooperation between the three countries, especially in energy projects, electrical connection, and industrial complexes.