Israel to support tourism industry affected by COVID-19

Israel has launched a new plan costing 60 million new shekels (18.4 million U.S. dollars) to support the country’s tourism industry, the Israeli Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Tourism.

The program, initiated by Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov, aims to support tourism businesses affected by the entry ban on tourists to Israel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the plan, hotels that have suffered a decline of at least 40 percent in turnover due to the ban will receive special financial support over the coming months.

Financial support will also be given to Israeli travel agents operating inbound tourism in the country.

Besides, the plan will allow more hotel workers from Jordan and the West Bank to enter Israel.

Today, Israel bans the entry of foreign tourists, except for special cases. Plans to reopen inbound tourism have been postponed by the government due to the recent sharp rise in COVID-19 infections in the country.