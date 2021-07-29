flydubai launches twice-weekly service to Ankara, Turkey

flydubai, the Dubai based airline, has announced the start of a twice-weekly service to Ankara Esenboga International Airport (ESB) from 29 July. Ankara will become flydubai’s second destination in Turkey after Istanbul (IST) which is currently served with a daily flight.

flydubai also added two destinations in Turkey to its seasonal summer schedule. The carrier operates two weekly flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Milas-Bodrum Airport (BJV) and to Trabzon Airport (TZX) between June and September.