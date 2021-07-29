Marriott International and Quintessentially unveil collection of one-of-a-kind adventures

Marriott International’s portfolio of luxury brands, including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, and W Hotels is delighted to unveil a collection of one-of-a-kind adventures in the Middle East and Africa curated in partnership with Quintessentially, the world’s leading luxury concierge company.

Available to book now, each distinct itinerary features extraordinary experiences unique to the destination, paired with luxurious accommodations, flawless service and exceptional culinary offerings.

These journeys will be available until August 31st, 2021, and the highly coveted itineraries include:

A FAMILY REUNION IN ABU DHABI: The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort and Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa.

Guest will enjoy a unique family get-together in Abu Dhabi; a city of luxury and innovation, a destination graced with glass-paneled skyscrapers, breathtaking desert landscapes, an array of cultural and outdoor attractions, and activities for the whole family.