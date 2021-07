Wizz Air launches base in Naples

Wizz Air will base 2 Airbus A321 aircraft at Naples airport in August and September 2021.

The 18 new services to 9 countries, will complement the already operated 8 routes from Naples airport.

Wizz Air started flying to Italy in 2004, and since then has carried over 40 million passengers to and from Italy on its over 200 routes.

WIZZ AIR’S NEW ROUTES FROM NAPLES