German companies feeling confident again: survey

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, German companies are “really confident” about the current year, according to a recent business survey published by the German Economic Institute (IW).

Fifty-one percent of the 2,000 German companies surveyed expect higher production levels in the current year, and only 15 percent plan to produce less than in the previous year, according to the IW.

“Currently, the pandemic is losing its terror,” commented Michael Groemling, head of economic research at the IW, but warned of the risk of another lockdown “in this fragile phase.”

While optimism is prevailing in German industry, shortages also persist. All in all, 59 percent of German companies surveyed are now looking to 2021 with optimism, the survey found.

The construction industry in Germany is more cautious, with only 37 percent of companies optimistic for 2021, according to the IW. The sector has weathered the pandemic better than others but is currently struggling with a shortage of construction materials.