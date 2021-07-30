A bold new world of possibilities beckons in the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll this autumn, with confirmation that the highly anticipated Siyam World, Maldives will open on 28 October 2021. A natural, carefree playground promising an eye-popping array of “never-seen-before” experiences across land, sea and sky, Siyam World is set to transform the monotonous Maldivian holiday mould with its striking new vision of the Indian Ocean archipelago’s rich natural wonders.

A standalone brand under Sun Siyam Resorts, Siyam World, Maldives is a five-star, all-inclusive, all-embracing island resort that offers fun-loving, open-minded couples, romance seekers, families or larger groups of friends the freedom to roam, socialise and engage in an island community. Uncompromisingly quirky with a fun-loving attitude, a deep-rooted soul, and a unique approach to everything, this is one of the largest natural islands in the Maldives to boast a resort and show-stopping residences: a natural 54-hectares island blessed with more than four kilometres of white sandy beaches and six kilometres of house reef.

Siyam World shows off an enticing variety of 21 accommodation categories ranging from 89 to 3,000 square metres, including lush Pool Beach Villas, expansive Beach Suites and breathtaking Beach Residences to the playful Over-Water Villas – complete with inviting water slides. An exclusive enclave, The Beach House Collection, also features stunning Grand Water Pavilions and the magnificent Palace. All accommodation types overlook the pristine Maldivian waters, come with direct access to the ocean and feature generously proportioned indoor and outdoor living spaces with private pools. Contemporary yet tropical architecture will blend seamlessly into the island’s paradisiacal surroundings. Interiors boast a neutral colour palette, mixed with bold splashes of Maldivian hues, soft textures and wooden accents; a calming environment that allows the vibrant shades of the Maldivian surroundings speak for themselves.

Forging its own maverick path away from the Maldives mainstream, Siyam World is on a mission to bring guests the broadest offering of unique experiences and pioneering concepts ever seen in the Maldives – from the country’s biggest floating water park, to a peerless WOW! premium all-inclusive concept across more than a dozen restaurants and bars. Forget any preconceptions of monotonous dining in the Maldives – Siyam World guests will be able to enjoy an unlimited medley of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, as well as a tantalising selection of health, fitness and wellness activities; and excursions, water sports, and activities for adults, kids and teens. Children will be in their element, with an array of family programmes focused on fun-filled learning and mindfulness at the Little Explorers kids club for children aged 3 to 11. With a world-class spa, wellness and sports facilities, along with some of the region’s best dive sites just metres away, Siyam World will be a game-changing new island of infinite choices, fun and bliss.