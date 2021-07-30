Sweden’s gang violence under spotlight again as young children wounded in shooting

When gang members opened fire on each other in a housing estate outside the Swedish capital on July 17, it was nothing out of the ordinary. After all, the country has for a decade-and-a-half been plagued by gang violence on a scale not seen elsewhere in the European Union.

This time, however, two young children — a five-year-old girl and her six-year-old brother — were rushed to hospital after being hit by stray bullets, and once again the debate on how to tackle the scourge of gang violence in the country was reignited.

TRAGEDIES REPEATED

The victims in the incident on the evening of July 17 got away without life-threatening injuries.

“This reckless violence that frightens entire neighborhoods is terrible. Using violence in an area where children are present shows complete ruthlessness,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven wrote in a Facebook post on July 18.

It was, however, not the first time a child was struck by bullets intended for a gangster in Sweden.

The outcome was fatal when a 12-year-old girl, who was out walking her dog in a Stockholm suburb on Aug. 2 last year, became the unintended victim of gang members settling a score.

More recently, on June 30, 2021, another fatal shooting occurred when a policeman was hit by bullets in a suburb of Sweden’s second-largest city Gothenburg. Police wrote off speculations that he was the intended victim. He, too, was just a bystander who ended up a collateral victim, they believed.

The list of hapless victims is long, Swedish Television’s popular program “Veckans Brott” (The Week in Crime) found in an episode aired last autumn. According to their research, at least 12 people who were not the intended victims had been killed in the past six years.

The gang situation has become so bad that it affects the daily lives of the inhabitants even when no shots are fired. There have even been instances where gangs have established checkpoints to prevent rivals from entering “their” housing estates.

WORRYING TREND

The level of gang violence is considerably higher in Sweden than in any other country in the EU, and during the first six months of 2021, there were 140 such incidents, according to official statistics.

Up until June 30, 20 were killed and another 39 injured in these shootings. Most of the incidents occurred in what the police and other authorities refer to as socially disadvantaged areas — suburbs with high unemployment, below-average school results and a large proportion of families relying on social benefits.

Worried about the trend, the government tasked the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention to do a comparative study with other European countries. The results released in May show Sweden is the only European country where fatal shootings have risen significantly since 2000, leaping from one of the lowest rates of gun violence in Europe to one of the highest in less than a decade.

The authority summed up the findings as such: “On the issue of lethal violence with firearms, Sweden is today very high in the European ranking, with about four deaths per million inhabitants. Europe’s average corresponds to about 1.6 deaths per million inhabitants.”

The level of gun violence in Sweden surprises the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention researcher Klara Hradilova Selin.

“Those risk factors also exist in some other European countries, without these having the same development of lethal gun violence as we have had in Sweden,” she said in a press release when the study was published.

GOVERNMENT RESOLVE

Penalty discounts for young offenders have long been an integral part of the Swedish judicial system. Lately, an increasing number of political parties have started saying such leniency should not be applied to serious crimes.

On Wednesday, the government presented legislation to abolish this penalty discount for 18-20-year-olds who have committed serious crimes.

“Today, not even very serious multiple crimes lead to the maximal punishment,” Minister of Justice Morgan Johansson said when presenting the proposal, which he hopes will be introduced as from Jan. 1 next year.

Under the current regime, 18-year-olds get roughly half the sentence (as adult offenders) while 20-year-olds get about 25 percent shorter sentences, according to Johansson.

According to the proposal, it will also be possible to sentence these young offenders to life imprisonment.

The government has previously also pledged to increase the number of police employees by 10,000 before 2024.

However, some new employees will only replace the vast number that quit after a reorganization of the force in 2015.

Further, a study published by the trade union on Nov. 23 last year claimed that 42 percent of Sweden’s police officers were planning a career switch due to a relatively low salary for their duties.