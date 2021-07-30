Tunisia receives medical aid from Germany amid surge of COVID-19 cases

Tunisia has received a German donation of medical equipment to support Tunisia’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, announced the Tunisian presidency in a statement.

“A German military plane arrived at Tunis-Carthage International Airport, loaded with medical beds, equipment, health supplies and COVID-19 rapid diagnostic tests, granted by Germany to support Tunisia’s efforts to confront the pandemic,” read the statement.

Tunisian Health Ministry on Monday reported 4,105 COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections in the North African country to 573,394.

The death toll from the virus rose by 204 to 18,804 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 471,196, the ministry said in a statement.