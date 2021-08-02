China’s telecommunications firm Huawei has recently launched an upgraded and expanded training center on emerging technologies to spur the fourth industrial revolution across the east African region.

The revamped East Africa Regional Training Center, based in Nairobi, will be a knowledge hub on the latest technology in mobile networks, fiber networks, energy solutions, and integrated telecommunications infrastructure.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment designed to provide practical skills to telecommunication operators, government ICT officers, network contractors, university students, and corporate employees.