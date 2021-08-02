Rosewood announces Rosewood Hangzhou opening in 2026

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® continues its strategic growth in China with the announcement of Rosewood Hangzhou opening in 2026. Located in Wangjiang New City, an emerging hub of innovation, technology and financial services in the heart of Hangzhou, the new build luxury hotel will occupy prime real estate within a progressive mixed-use development project set to revamp the city skyline.

The latest expression of Rosewood’s ambitious Asian expansion, which includes five properties in the pipeline in Mainland China alone, Rosewood Hangzhou is poised to become the newest destination of choice for affluential travelers and locals alike.”

“We are thrilled to further our presence in China and bring a new level of luxury hospitality to one of its most alluring cities with the addition of Rosewood Hangzhou,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group.

“Hangzhou is a prosperous and dynamic city which offers serene natural wonders and rich culture for artistic exploration, as well as a setting for the development of new ideas in business and technology, making it well suited for both leisure and business travelers. The Wangjiang New City development is an exceptional reflection of Hangzhou’s horizons and Rosewood is excited to be a part of the city’s continued growth.”