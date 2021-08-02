TUI Group and Nezasa partner on new digital platform for multi-day tours

TUI Group, the world’s leading tourism group, has signed an agreement for a new digital platform for multi-day tours, to be developed in partnership with Nezasa, an award-winning travel technology company.

The agreement reflects TUI’s ongoing strategic investment in digital platform capabilities for greater efficiency, speed and to enable further growth in the Tours & Activities sector through delivering better, more personalised experiences for customers.

The growing multi-days tours market is worth an estimated €96 billion* – yet remains largely offline and highly fragmented, presenting a significant consolidation opportunity. Through a digital platform model, TUI aims to drive the transformation of the market and strengthen its role as a leading player in multi-day tours.