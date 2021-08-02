Visit Geneva this summer!

Geneva is renowned for its safety and neutral position in worldwide politics, making it the perfect destination to brush up on your knowledge on international affairs. Geneva’s international district is living proof of the major role played by Geneva – home to more than 200 international organisations – and the perfect starting point for your trip. Top attractions include:

The Palais des Nations: Located at the heart of the Parc de l’Ariana, the Palais des Nations houses the European headquarters of the United Nations and is the largest UN centre after New York. More than 25,000 delegates pass through the centre each year, and many works of art are on display there. Furthermore , the Palais opens its doors daily with fascinating guided tours

Place des Nations: This public square in the centre of international Geneva provides a platform for all citizens of the world, a place to demand peace . The contemporary work of art consists of granite slabs, in colours symbolising the diversity of nations, lanes of concrete which alternately cover the floor and a dozen small water jets of different heights which shoot up irregularly from the ground.

The Broken Chair : The Broken Chair, also in the Place des Nations, stands on only three legs and is one of the 21 st century’s most emblematic works of art. Created by the sculptor Daniel Berset for the NGO Handicap international, it has a simple message: remember the victims of landmines and urge your government to promote a ban on landmines

Diplomacy and art under the same roof at the United Nations : Admire two brilliant works of art donated by Spain, The Council Chamber painted by Catalan artist José Maria Sert and the dome in the Human Rights and Alliance of Civilisation’s Room, painted by Miquel Barceló

International Museum of the Red Cross and Red Crescent : Geneva, cradle of the Red Cross, runs the only museum which is dedicated the work of Henry Dunant. Emotion, discovery, reflection: the permanent exhibition of the Museum offers a unique experience of the initiation of humanitarian efforts