Does Postponement Hurt Tyson’s Fury’s Chances?

If everything had gone to plan, we’d already have seen the third fight between Britain’s Tyson Fury and the USA’s Deontay Wilder at the top of boxing’s heavyweight division.

The saga would finally be at an end, and we’d presumably have a definitive winner. The contest was scheduled to happen on July 24th. Obviously, that didn’t happen. The fight was postponed after Fury contracted coronavirus and has now been rescheduled for October 9th.

A delay of two and a half months is theoretically long enough for Fury to recover from the virus and train himself back up to his physical peak. It’s a significant disruption to his plans, but so long as he makes a full recovery, he should be able to compete as if nothing happened.

The overwhelming majority of people who get the illness recover in a matter of days and are able to go back to work.

However, elite-level boxing isn’t like any other line of work. It places enormous demands on the human body, and any nagging injury or lingering weakness is an advantage for an opponent. With that in mind, does this change the balance of power as the Gypsy King and the Bronze Bomber approach their rearranged date with destiny?

Only Fury knows how much the illness affected him. Symptoms vary from person to person, and Fury is said to have suffered almost none.

The key phrase in that sentence is “said to.” Neither he nor his camp is likely to broadcast the fact he had more acute symptoms, if any existed. We all know what the longer-term problems associated with Covid-19 are. Even after going back to work, some people have to wait weeks for their sense of smell or taste to come back and report fatigue issues that last even longer than that.

Fatigue is not a good thing for a boxer. Both of the previous fights between Fury and Wilder have gone long, with the first fight going the full twelve rounds. Stamina becomes a more significant issue the longer the fight goes on for, and if Fury doesn’t have his usual energy reserves to call upon, he’s likely to be in trouble.

Bookmakers don’t appear to believe that this is likely to be a problem. All of them still have Fury down as the favourite to win the fight and retain his crown. Some boxing analysts believe that Fury will remain undefeated for his entire career, citing the fact that the giant boxer is simply so difficult to fight. Fury switches between southpaw and orthodox from second to second. His height makes him awkward. His bulk makes him difficult to get close to.

Try to tie up Fury on the inside, and he’ll lean on you, sapping your strength in the process. Knockout punches aren’t usually his forte, but he’ll wear you down over the course of the fight until you can’t take anymore. His victory over Wilder in the second fight wasn’t down to any individual punch – it was the cumulative effect of dozens of punches that put Wilder down twice before his corner eventually threw in the towel to protect their fighter.

That’s the Brit’s usual approach, but it relies on a powerful engine. If that engine isn’t functioning properly, the usual approach might not work.

To make matters worse, neither Fury nor Wilder has fought since their last showdown in early 2020.

That’s not necessarily their fault. The pandemic effectively put a halt on top-tier boxing, with promoters unwilling to put on big-money fights without fans. Other boxers have taken their chances in empty arenas, but neither Fury nor Wilder has shown willingness. Fury at least tried to arrange a fight with fellow British world champion Anthony Joshua. Wilder did nothing at all.

It even briefly seemed that he might have retired when he allowed the date specified in his rematch clause to expire. Only then did the Bronze Bomber seem to start paying attention, with the threat of legal action finally getting his rematch rights restored. A long period without a fight can lead to ring rust, no matter how intense sparring and training are. Add a bout of a potentially debilitating illness to that ring rust, and this might not be the same Tyson Fury that convincingly demolished Wilder in February 2020.

Even if he’s firing on all cylinders, Fury faces a lottery when he steps in the ring with Wilder again. Nobody (other than, perhaps, Wilder himself) would say the American is a great boxer. Fury’s boxing skills are vastly superior. Wilder is all about punch power, and one punch can end the fight at any time.

If Fury is a microsecond slower to reach than he is when he’s at his best, the chances of Wilder landing such a shot go up. He put Fury on the canvas in their first fight. He can do it again.

While the delay has been both unfortunate and frustrating, it’s arguably made the fight more interesting. Most fans and experts predicted nothing but a comprehensive win for Fury before the postponement. Now, with the delay and the possible complications, things are less certain. The door seems to be open for Wilder again. There’s growing optimism among fight fans in America that their man can upset the bookies and walk away with the gold.

The fight will arrive late but will probably attract more box office revenue than it would have done if it had arrived on time. A date with Anthony Joshua to become the unified and undisputed heavyweight champion of the world awaits the winner. Which of these gladiators will rise up and take it?