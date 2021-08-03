Germany has to cut per capita CO2 emissions from around 11 tons currently to one ton per year in order to meet its climate targets, according to a recent study published by the German Economic Institute (IW).

Although the bulk of emissions in Germany came from energy supply for businesses, housing and mobility, individuals could make a major contribution and save a total of up to 33 million tons of CO2 “through minor changes in consumer behavior,” the institute said.

If German households halved their annual food waste, around six million tons less CO2 would be produced, according to the study. The emission savings would result from less food production as well as less transport and refrigeration.

By occasionally eating plant-based protein sources instead of meat, a particularly emissions-intensive food, Germany could also save 10 million metric tons of CO2 per year, the IW said. This would require eating 20 percent less meat.

As many newly purchased clothes are rarely worn, a change in shopping behavior is also an effective way to save emissions, the study noted. If only one in five pieces purchased were second-hand goods, annual greenhouse gas emissions would be reduced by 11 million tons.

Domestic air travel in Germany also produces high emissions that could be reduced by 5.6 tons annually by switching to trains instead of plane for every fifth journey, the study noted.

Last year, Germany emitted some 739 million metric tons of greenhouse gases, 8.7 percent less than in 2019, according to data from the German Environment Agency (UBA).