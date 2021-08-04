North Macedonia, Albania to cooperate in protecting Ohrid’s UNESCO status

North Macedonia and Albania recently signed a joint statement under which the two countries will join forces in preserving the Ohrid Region as one of the world’s natural and cultural heritage, protected by UNESCO.

The joint statement was signed in Ohrid city by North Macedonia’s culture minister Irena Stefoska and her Albanian counterpart Elva Margariti, according to the Media Information Agency (MIA).

The joint statement, according to Stefoska, opens a new chapter in the relations between the two countries in preserving the heritage of the Ohrid Region.

The minister also called on local authorities, public and civil society to play their part and work together to preserve the region.

The official meeting between the two ministers was held two years after the decision to include the Albanian part of the Ohrid Region in the world heritage list, under the protection of UNESCO.

Lake Ohrid, one of Europe’s deepest and oldest lakes, is located in the mountainous border between the southwestern part of North Macedonia and eastern Albania.

North Macedonia’s side of Lake Ohrid was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1979, while Albania’s side of the lake was designated UNESCO world heritage status in 2019.