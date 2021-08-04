Swoop expands winter schedule

Swoop, Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost carrier, recently released its expanded winter schedule including increased non-stop domestic service and the re-introduction of flights to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
Following a sustained pattern of new daily bookings on par with pre-pandemic levels, the airline will proceed with planned fleet growth, inducting its tenth Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft into service this winter.
Transborder Routes
|Transborder Routes
|Peak Season Frequency
|Days of Week
|Service start dates
|Edmonton – Mesa/Phoenix
|4x weekly
|Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat
|Sept 17
|Edmonton – Las Vegas
|5x weekly
|Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun
|Sept 23
|Toronto – Mesa/Phoenix
|2x weekly
|Tue, Thu
|Nov 2
|Winnipeg – Mesa/Phoenic
|2x weekly
|Mon, Fri
|Nov 1
International Routes
|International Routes
|Peal Season Frequency
|Days of Week
|Service start dates
|Toronto – Puerto Vallarta
|2x weekly
|Wed, Sun
|Nov 3
|Toronto – Cancun
|4x weekly
|Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
|Sept 18
|Toronto – Montego Bay
|3x weekly
|Tue, Thu, Sat
|Sept 11
|Hamilton – Puerto Vallarta
|2x weekly
|Tue, Fri
|Oct 5
|Hamilton – Cancun
|3x weekly
|Mon, Wed, Sat
|Oct 2
|Hamilton – Montego Bay
|1x weekly
|Friday
|Oct 15
|Edmonton – Cancun
|3x weekly
|Mon, Wed, Sat
|Oct 2
|Edmonton – Puerto Vallarta
|3x weekly
|Tue, Fri, Sat
|Oct 5
|Edmonton – Mazatlan
|2x weekly
|Wed, Sat
|Oct 23
|Winnipeg. – Cancun
|3x weekly
|Tue, Thu, Sun
|Nov 7
|Winnipeg – Puerto Vallarta
|2x weekly
|Mon, Thu
|Nov 4
|Abbotsford – Puerto Vallarta
|2x weekly
|Wed, Sat
|Nov 4