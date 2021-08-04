Swoop expands winter schedule

Swoop, Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost carrier, recently released its expanded winter schedule including increased non-stop domestic service and the re-introduction of flights to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Following a sustained pattern of new daily bookings on par with pre-pandemic levels, the airline will proceed with planned fleet growth, inducting its tenth Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft into service this winter.

Transborder Routes

Transborder Routes Peak Season Frequency Days of Week Service start dates
Edmonton – Mesa/Phoenix 4x weekly Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat Sept 17
Edmonton – Las Vegas 5x weekly Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun Sept 23
Toronto – Mesa/Phoenix 2x weekly Tue, Thu Nov 2
Winnipeg – Mesa/Phoenic 2x weekly Mon, Fri Nov 1

International Routes

International Routes Peal Season Frequency Days of Week Service start dates
Toronto – Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly Wed, Sun Nov 3
Toronto – Cancun 4x weekly Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Sept 18
Toronto – Montego Bay 3x weekly Tue, Thu, Sat Sept 11
Hamilton – Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly Tue, Fri Oct 5
Hamilton – Cancun 3x weekly Mon, Wed, Sat Oct 2
Hamilton – Montego Bay 1x weekly Friday Oct 15
Edmonton – Cancun 3x weekly Mon, Wed, Sat Oct 2
Edmonton – Puerto Vallarta 3x weekly Tue, Fri, Sat Oct 5
Edmonton – Mazatlan 2x weekly Wed, Sat Oct 23
Winnipeg. – Cancun 3x weekly Tue, Thu, Sun Nov 7
Winnipeg – Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly Mon, Thu Nov 4
Abbotsford – Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly Wed, Sat Nov 4

 