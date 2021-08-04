Swoop expands winter schedule

Swoop, Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost carrier, recently released its expanded winter schedule including increased non-stop domestic service and the re-introduction of flights to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Following a sustained pattern of new daily bookings on par with pre-pandemic levels, the airline will proceed with planned fleet growth, inducting its tenth Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft into service this winter.

Transborder Routes

Transborder Routes Peak Season Frequency Days of Week Service start dates Edmonton – Mesa/Phoenix 4x weekly Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat Sept 17 Edmonton – Las Vegas 5x weekly Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun Sept 23 Toronto – Mesa/Phoenix 2x weekly Tue, Thu Nov 2 Winnipeg – Mesa/Phoenic 2x weekly Mon, Fri Nov 1

International Routes