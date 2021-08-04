Zambian organization helping the disabled to be financially independent

People with disabilities in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, have decided to come up with an association whose core mandate is to empower the disabled with practical skills to enable them to earn an income.

Kanyama Disabled Persons Association, which was formed in 2008, has been instrumental in providing tailoring and carpentry programs among others to disabled people in Kanyama Township, one of the densely populated areas of Lusaka.

According to the vice secretary of the association Clifford Mulikyama, over 400 people with disabilities, the majority of whom are residents of Kanyama Township, have benefited from the skills programs run by the association.

Mulikyama further said that many of those who received skills training from the association are now running their own businesses.

“We believe that every human being has the ability to contribute to society if and when given the right tools,” he said.

He further stated that while the number of persons with disabilities interested in undertaking skills trading programs keeps on increasing, the association can only afford to help a limited number at any given time.

Doreen Kapaso, who undertook a tailoring program at the association, sews clothes on a machine in Lusaka, Zambia, on June 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Lillian Banda)

“Currently, we only have two sewing machines and those are not enough to go around. We also need special sewing machines to do embroidery and overlooking works among others,” Mulikyama pointed out.

One of the beneficiaries, 52-year-old Doreen Kapaso, revealed that she is now able to earn a living as a result of the tailoring program she undertook at the association.

Kapaso said that apart from the tailoring program that she undertook, she also had the opportunity to learn about other business and entrepreneurial skills, that have enabled her to have several incomes streams.

Hyde Chepela, another beneficiary, lauded members of the association for encouraging persons with disabilities to be self-reliant, noting that financial freedom is critical to ensuring improved living standards for disabled people.

The 58-year-old who specializes in a host of handiwork including shoe repairing, pointed out that the income-generating programs being offered by the association are providing durable solutions to the many social and economic challenges confronting people with disabilities in the community.

He urged well-wishers to consider working with organizations that promote the financial freedom of the people with disabilities instead of giving handouts as doing so perpetuates poverty.

“Instead of giving alms, the general public could help secure markets for products made by individuals with disabilities,” Chepela said.