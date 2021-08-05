British Airways power nap sleep pods

British Airways has unveiled its latest lounge enhancement, the new ’Forty Winks’ nap lounge, featuring power nap sleep pods.

The new pods are currently available in British Airways’ First Lounge at London Heathrow.

Introduced in partnership with Restworks, the ‘Forty Winks’ lounge allows customers in need of some pre-flight shuteye the chance to power nap in a dedicated EnergyPod.

The EnergyPod is the world’s first chair designed exclusively for power napping. With its unique combination of gravity neutral positioning and privacy visor, the EnergyPod is the premiere nap pod for short rest in the workplace. By providing nap pods for rest in its First and Concorde lounges, British Airways is supporting customer wellbeing and helping beat jetlag while on the move.