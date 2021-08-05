Kenya: climatic shocks take a toll on livelihoods

Mohamed Aden’s ancestral village located at the heart of Garissa County in northeastern Kenya has for decades been synonymous with climatic shocks that have taken a toll on the livelihoods of its nomadic dwellers.

The middle-aged pastoralist said that exposure to harsh elements at a tender age prompted him to appreciate the value of tenacity, grit and fortitude in order to survive for another day.

Aden’s extended family of subsistence farmers and nomads have in the recent past toyed with the idea of taking a pause amid cyclical droughts that have taken a toll on food security and incomes.

“The prolonged dry spell that has become anonymous with the greater northern Kenyan region has disrupted our livelihoods, forcing pastoralists to abandon the practice and migrate to urban centers in droves,” Aden told Xinhua during a recent interview.

He said the younger generation has become detached from the time-honored nomadic lifestyle of their forebears amid shrinking fortunes linked to extreme weather events.

According to Aden, water stress, loss of pasture and desertification that have escalated in northern Kenya due to climate change, have pushed nomadic communities to the edge.

“We are being forced to trek long distances under the scorching sun in search of water and pasture for our livestock. Inter-communal conflicts over dwindling water supply have also intensified,” said Aden.

His sentiments were echoed by dozens of pastoralists in northeastern Kenyan counties that neighbor Somalia who felt that their main source of livelihood was staring at an uncertain future thanks to climate-induced threats.

Bishar Gure, an elderly pastoralist from Garissa County, had nostalgic memories of a bygone era when owning a large herd of cattle, goats and camels symbolized wealth and prestige.

According to Gure, growing up in a nomadic family used to guarantee a child access to quality education, healthcare and opportunities in adult life, but not any more amid weather-related disruption on the centuries-old practice.

“Droughts have become frequent and harsher compared to several decades ago forcing pastoralists to explore other income sources like starting small businesses in nearby towns,” said Gure.

He said that prolonged dry spells that have been accompanied by loss of fodder for the livestock have forced nomads to abandon their ancestral land, to the detriment of their cultural norms and practices.

Gure said that nomadic communities in northern Kenya are looking up to the central government to roll out some long-term interventions that can enhance their resilience amid climate-induced vagaries.

“We hope the government will help us cope with the harsh weather patterns through investing in water harvesting technologies and supply of hay to our livestock,” said Gure.

He said that nomads have rallied behind state-funded ecosystem restoration projects in northern Kenyan counties to ensure they have adequate supply of water and pasture for their livestock.

Kenyan pastoralists, who comprise nearly 20 percent of the country’s population, have been pushed to the margins of survival as their ancestral habitation reel from climatic shocks.

The declining fortunes of nomadic communities that inhabit the vast semi-arid land mass in northern Kenya have prompted the national government to come up with a raft of interventions aimed at turning the tide.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in late May announced new measures to revive the livestock subsector that contributes nearly 13 percent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in a bid to boost revenue streams for the pastoralists.

Among the interventions Kenyatta announced to help cushion herders from recurrent droughts include investments in water projects and storage facilities for hay.

“We will revive stalled water projects in the drylands and partner with donors to establish feedlots to ensure that livestock are fed regardless of changing weather patterns,” Kenyatta said during the handover of the revived Kenya Meat Commission to the military in May.

He said that the revival of abattoirs will be accompanied by enhanced market linkages to improve the sustainability of the livestock sector already reeling from climatic stresses and rapid urbanization.

Dubat Ali Amey, chairman of Kenya Livestock Marketing Council, acknowledged the devastating impact of climate change on the sector, adding that targeted interventions were urgent to boost the resilience of pastoralists.

“The survival of pastoralists is at stake due to suppressed rains and lack of fodder for their livestock. We hope establishment of fodder banks and new irrigation schemes will boost income for herders,” said Amey.

Mohamed Hire, a lawmaker in Garissa County, said that investments in climate adaptation measures including water harvesting will strengthen the resilience of herders.