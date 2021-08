Envision AESC, the battery arm of Shanghai-headquartered global green tech company Envision Group, will build a battery factory at France’s second largest automaker Renault’s ElectriCity site in Douai, northern France.

The factory, the first digitalized, low-carbon battery plant in France, will reach a capacity of 24 GWh by 2030, according to Envision AESC, whose lithium-ion batteries manufactured in Japan, the United States and Europe have been installed in over 600,000 electric vehicles.