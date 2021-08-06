Establishing green houses new farming method promoted in Afghanistan’s Herat province

“I established a green house of farming strawberry with 20,000 U.S. dollars in 2016 in Injil district of Herat province and thanks God my capital has increased to 100,000 U.S. dollars today,” a farmer Reza Dehqan whispered joyfully.

Busy in his green house, Dehqan told Xinhua recently that in the first year of farming the strawberry in the green house only five persons worked in the farm but currently 50 workers are working. The ambitious farmer muttered with hope that his business has been flourishing since its start in 2016.

Establishing green houses and growing variety of vegetables have been in constant rise in the relatively peaceful western Herat province, Dehaq said, adding that the local farmers and businesspersons from other parts of Herat have set up green houses in Injil, Guzara and Karukh districts over the past few years.

“I have been working in Dehqan’s green house over the past couple of years and have reasonable income to support my family,” a lady worker in the strawberry farm, Zahra, 30, told Xinhua recently.

Expressing satisfaction over her income from working at the green house to collect strawberry, Zahra urged the government to support promotion of green houses culture and find markets for their products.

“This is the easiest way to create job opportunities,” Zahra suggested, saying at least a dozen people can work in a green house.

Variety of vegetables including eggplant, tomato and cucumber are grown in the local green houses, she added.

“About 9,000 people are working in the green houses elsewhere in Herat,” head of Herat’s Agriculture Department, Bashir Ahmad Ahmadi, told Xinhua recently.

According to the official, some 1,500 green houses have been established elsewhere in Herat province that has significantly reduced the import of vegetables to the western region.

“Strawberry, onion, cucumber, potato and many more vegetables are produced in Herat and you can find all kind of local produced vegetables in Herat markets in each season including winter,” Ahmadi told Xinhua with pride.

“Herat supplies around 100 tons of vegetables every morning to local markets in Herat and in the neighboring provinces of Farah and Kandahar,” Ahmadi further said.

Farming in green houses and producing vegetables even in the winter, according to the official, have also encouraged the farmers in the neighboring Farah and Nimroz provinces to develop the new agricultural method in their areas.

“The government would continue to support the farmers to develop the green house farming system elsewhere in Herat to increase local products and thus reduce dependency on imported vegetables,” Ahmadi assured.