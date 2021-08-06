The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has recently commended Ethiopia for its efforts and inclusive policies for education of refugee children and the youth.

Global displacement figures have hit a historic high of more than 82 million people, according to the report on UNHCR’s Global Trends in Forced Displacement released in June.

Girls and boys under the age of 18 account for 42 percent of all forcibly displaced people.

As the third largest refugee hosting country on the African continent, Ethiopia hosts nearly 800,000 refugees of whom 52 percent are school-aged children, and nearly half of them are still waiting for a chance to go to school.