Frankfurt Airport trials Yoordi new food ordering solution

Passengers and guests at Frankfurt Airport can now use their smartphones to conveniently order and pay for food and beverages from various restaurants – taking advantage of a new “fast lane to food”.

The Yoordi self-ordering solution is specifically designed to meet travelers’ needs. A passenger scans a QR code, studies the menu of a participating restaurant, orders, and then pays contactlessly. There’s no need to download an app or register.

The order can then be picked up in the restaurant’s fast lane. The prerequisites for easy, unproblematic use are a stable Internet connection, ordering pages in multiple languages, and a variety of internationally popular payment modes.

It’s now also once again possible to eat while seated in a restaurant inside one of the terminals at Frankfurt Airport, with the difference that now the food can be contactlessly ordered. The servers bring the food to the table.

“This pilot project is letting us quickly and flexibly work with our restaurants to see how Yoordi can improve the guest experience,” said Daniel Gemander, Fraport AG’s key account manager for food & beverages. Various concessionaires are currently trying out the solution in Pier A of Terminal 1. During the pilot phase, the application can be tweaked to better meet the needs and expectations of customers and restaurants, with the possibility of adding more features.