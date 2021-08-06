German carrier to introduce flights linking Frankfurt, Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls

German airline Lufthansa Group’s subsidiary Eurowings is set to introduce flights between Frankfurt and Zimbabwe’s resort town of Victoria Falls via Namibia early next year.

From March 30, 2022, it will offer three weekly flights from Frankfurt to Victoria Falls. Thus further strengthening their commitment to the region and expanding our footprint in Africa.

Victoria Falls town is home to the magnificent Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe’s top tourist destination and one of the world’s most famous natural wonders.

The new flight route between Zimbabwe’s tourism capital and a major European city is expected to boost tourist arrivals and revenues for the country due to increased connectivity.

The expansion and modernization of Victoria Falls Airport, which was completed in 2017, saw more airlines introducing new flight connections, and existing ones increasing capacity.