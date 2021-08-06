Handmade reusable sanitary pads gaining popularity among girls in Zambia’s low-income communities

The introduction of reusable sanitary towels is, without a doubt, helping many adolescent girls in Zambia’s vulnerable communities to maintain good menstrual hygiene.

This is because the pads are cost-effective as they can be washed and reused over a period of time, which helps to save resources. Thus a number of organizations seeking to advance the welfare of youths are investing in programs that aim to empower girls to be able to make reusable sanitary pads.

Among the beneficiaries of such programs is 15-year-old Anastasia Kapumba of Chipulukusu compound, an informal settlement located in Ndola, the capital of Zambia’s Copperbelt province.

Kapumba and about 30 other youths in her community recently received training to make handmade sanitary pads to help address menstrual hygiene challenges among girls.

“Community members organized training aimed at empowering youths with life skills and the making of handmade sanitary pads was part of that program,” explained Kapumba while sewing a reusable sanitary pad.

She revealed that she decided to run with the idea of making handmade sanitary towels because she wanted to teach other girls the craft, as she believed it would greatly help them maintain good menstrual hygiene at a minimal cost.

A lady displays a reusable sanitary pad known as Kozo pad in Lusaka, capital of Zambia, on Dec. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Lillian Banda)

“In this compound, a lot of girls have challenges accessing sanitary pads. They will no longer have to worry about getting money to buy the pads when they learn how to make reusable sanitary pads,” she said.

The pads, which are fitted with a button to ensure that they stay in place, are made from soft fabric made from cotton and wool.

“It is better to use new pieces of fabric for durability. However, one can still use an old well-kept garment if they are not able to purchase new materials,” Kapumba said.

Fridah Chushi, 18, who also benefited from the training, said a growing number of girls in Chipulukusu compound have demonstrated great interest in making handmade sanitary pads.

“A lot of girls are beginning to appreciate reusable sanitary pads because they have realized that aside from helping to maintain menstrual hygiene, one can also earn a living from making handmade sanitary pads,” Chushi asserted.

Her sentiments were repeated by 38-year-old Mary Mutale, a resident of Ndola’s Mapalo area, who added that reusable sanitary pads are helping a lot of girls especially those from low-income communities to have access to affordable sanitary towels.

According to Mutale, many parents in vulnerable communities would be happy with the idea of handmade reusable sanitary pads as they help to cut down household expenditure.

“Conventional sanitary pads are a luxury that majority if not all younger women and girls in places like Mapalo and Chipulukusu cannot afford, more so now when households are struggling to make ends meet,” she said.

Visits to a number of youth and women training centers in Zambia’s capital Lusaka that are located in slums and semi-urban places revealed that many of them are now providing training programs to enable young women and girls to learn to make reusable sanitary pads.