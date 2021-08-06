Palestinian documents struggle, hope inside Jordan’s refugee Camp

Dwelling inside the Jordan’s Baqa’a Palestinian refugee camp for over half a century, lawyer Khaled Arar actively applied his writing skills to document the camp’s history.

“The camp throughout over 50 years still conserved its characteristics as a refugee camp … the refugees here struggled to survive while maintaining their humanity, and preserving their right to return,” Arar told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Arar, 64-year-old, who was forced to leave his homeland called Ishwa in Jerusalem and resettled to the camp since its establishment in 1968, said his initiative was out of a belief, which is to record his fellow Palestinian refugees’ lives, challenges, and aspirations at the camp.

“I wrote people’s suffering in the camp with all of its details, including living in the tent, the queue for acquiring basic supplies … all of these details I was writing with a fully unbiased view,” Arar said.

Noting that he did not merely shed light on the chronically physical changes of the camp, he also concentrates on the progress of the refugees living conditions by overcoming many challenges and efforts on education.

Arar said his writings represent an array of collective experiences of the camp’s residents, adding that his documentation would help preserve the Palestinian identity and the Palestinian issue.

The lawyer slammed the U.S. administration for its relentless biased support to Israel, as well as intervening and hindering the just solution of the Palestinian issue.

“The United States has played the role of a spectator and even a supporter of Israel … especially the recent bombing they tried to legitimize it … and the United States supports the Israeli breach of human rights in the West Bank but turns a blind eye to its violation on Palestinians’ freedom of worship,” Arar said.

He also called on the international community to play a significant role in supporting the just cause of the Palestinian people in achieving their national rights.

Arar said the camp residents lived in solidarity with shared support despite the challenges and were unified in their goal to return home and realize a better future where no suffering exists.

“What distinguishes us is that we have a belief to get out of this misery and return to our country in the future, which we also pass to our children … we have a homeland where we must return regardless of all the difficulties,” Arar added.